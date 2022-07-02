Three early Cat. 4 climbs will give a polka-dot prize as an added incentive to the breakaway but the real action will come towards the end on the 18km long Great Belt crossing of the Kattegat Sea ahead of the finish.

Remember how similar exposed coastal roads in Zeeland blew the race apart during the Dutch Grand Depart back in 2015?

Well, this could be even more feisty.

“Welcome to an ordinary Danish summer day. Of course. It's cold, it's windy, but something special. The riders will pass the bridge, ‘The Great Belt’, and I can promise you with the wind, somebody might lose the GC of the Tour de France," says Warner Bros. Discovery expert in Denmark Brian Holm.

“Honestly, every time I pass here, even in my car, there's something scary about it. I don't know. I just don't like it. I don't like driving here, something I imagine on the bicycle. Heavy, heavy crosswind. Normally I miss being a cyclist but not when the Tour de France is coming.

“About the bridge, it's bloody long, it’s bloody windy. This stage has all the tools to make Tour de France history. I can promise you have never seen anything like that before.”

"There will be massive winds that are almost guaranteed," he said.

“It will be so stressful and dangerous and spectacular. I am not sure if all the teams know how important this stage is already. I expect many broken bones and some GC hopes shattered already.

“They pass 18km on the bridge over open water and only at 2km to go they will hit land again. Coming with massive speed down and then hitting a smaller road with a 90 degree turn and then only 1km left, one more left turn, over a highway bridge and a slightly downhill sprint. And already before crosswinds all day, along the coastline. It’s a very tricky day. Please keep that in mind.”

