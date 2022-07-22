The penultimate stage of the 2022 Tour de France is a 40.7 kilometre time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.

With one day to go until the riders cruise down the Champs-Élysées, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is primed to hold on to the yellow jersey.

Ad

The Dane leads the from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by 3'26" and is unlikely to be threatened on Saturday before the procession into Paris.

Tour de France Thomas has 'improved in every area' since 2018 Tour win - INEOS director 42 MINUTES AGO

It is a far cry from 2020, when Pogacar exploited the climb to La Planche des Belles Filles at this stage to grab the yellow jersey from Primoz Roglic in dramatic fashion.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 20?

Tune in from 12:45-18:30 BST on Saturday July 23 to watch Stage 20 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on .

STAGE 20 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

This largely flat 40.7km race against the clock is certainly one for the specialists.

Tour de France 2022 – Stage 20 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'We were all on our knees' - Wright gets emotional after being told he 'animated' the Tour AN HOUR AGO