Stage 21 is a 116km stage that will celebrate Jonas Vingegaard as yellow jersey holder before a final dash to the finish line.

With Vingegaard comfortably ahead and as tradition dictates, there will be no challenge for his yellow jersey as the Jumbo-Visma rider heads towards the last yards.

Ad

The Danish rider has finally shown someone can usurp Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), and by the time the pack reach the Champs-Elysees then everything is up for grabs.

Tour de France Opinion: Jumbo bury 2020 demons with emphatic one-two for Vingegaard and Van Aert AN HOUR AGO

It remains to be seen if the peloton will try to break away to secure a final stage victory, or if there will be a sprint finish at the death.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 21?

Tune in from 12:45-18:30 BST on Sunday July 24 to watch Stage 21 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 21 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

This 116km will only perk up towards the end when the cobblestone streets turns into a sprint finish for those who still have energy left in their legs.

Tour de France 21 Image credit: Eurosport

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France ‘Just shows how close we are!' – Vingegaard on ‘brother’ Van Aert’s tears 2 HOURS AGO