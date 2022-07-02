Playing out near the coast of the Jutland peninsula, this stage might not be as windy as the previous test and so we can expect a regular bunch finish. Stage 2 victor Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) will be among the favourites as an out-and-out sprinter alongside Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

With 182km ahead of them, the riders will set off from Vejle and travel north through the town of Jelling before moving south to the finish line in Sonderborg. This is a stage for the sprinters to really strut their stuff.

Three category four climbs await the riders throughout the stage. As they near the finish, a sharp left hand turn lies in wait 800 metres from the line. This means those with hopes of winning the stage will need to position themselves at the front of the pack in good time.

Weather has played its part during the opening two stages of the Tour, with rain hammering the riders in Stage 1 while the wind caused carnage on Stage 2. The wind remains an unpredictable factor for Stage 3 where the riders will be calling for calm and hoping to avoid a storm.

Home favourite Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) will be hoping to build on his third place finish during Stage 2 on the roads of his homeland. Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) will take the yellow jersey to the end of the line in Denmark, taking over from Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) who claimed victory during the opening day's time trial in Copenhagen.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport. Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An “inclinometer” feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 3?

Tune in from 11:45 – 17:15 on Sunday July 3 to watch Stage 3 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 3 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Tour de France 2022 – Stage 3 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

