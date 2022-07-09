Tadej Pogacar might be in control of the Tour de France, but this year’s race has thrown up plenty of drama and excitement.

Stage 8 is set to be another entertaining stage with a punchy Cat. 3 climb to conclude the day as the peloton leave France for Switzerland.

It should be one for the breakaway, although the racing in this year’s Tour de France has been anything but predictable.

After making it back-to-back stage wins with a mighty effort up the La Planche des Belles, Pogacar has a chance to make it three in a row, although will face stern competition from the puncheurs, including Wout van Aert.

The last time a rider won a hat-trick of Tour de France stages was Alessandro Petacchi in 2003. Can Pogacar become just the second rider to achieve that feat this century?

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and live stream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

When is Stage 8?

Tune in from 11:45-17:15 BST on Saturday July 9 to watch Stage 8 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 8 profile and route map

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

