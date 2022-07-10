Stage 9 begins in Aigle, home of the UCI, with two Cat. 1 ascents provides the perfect chance for points in the King of the Mountains classification.

Ad

And after 192.9km the mid-mountain stage - with perfect conditions for the breakaway - finishes in Chatel les Portes du Soleil.

Tour de France Opinion: Pogacar and Van Aert in a league of their own as Alps loom 13 HOURS AGO

It should be one for the breakaway, although the racing in this year’s Tour de France has been anything but predictable.

With an uphill finish, Pogacar will certainly fancy his chances to return to winning ways.

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and live stream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast , . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

When is Stage 8?

Tune in from 11:45-17:15 BST on Saturday July 9 to watch Stage 9 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 8 profile and route map

Tour de France: Stage 9 profile Image credit: Eurosport

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Van Aert called 'a freak of nature' after stunning Stage 8 win 13 HOURS AGO