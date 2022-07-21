Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘I was just happy it finally ended!’ – Jonas Vingegaard on punishing Stage 18 victory

The 2022 Tour de France champion is… almost certainly Jonas Vingegaard. Only a collapse of enormous proportions can deny the Danish star a first Grand Tour title after he produced another rip-roaring display in the mountains. However, the day will be remembered for a terrific act of sportsmanship after Vingegaard eased up to allow Tadej Pogacar to catch up after a crash on a furious descent.

00:02:23, 6 minutes ago