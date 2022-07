Cycling

Tour de France 2022: Is this the moment Tadej Pogacar dreams ended as Jonas Vingegaard drops hammer?

Jonas Vingegaard finished off a relentless display from Jumbo-Visma to wrestle the yellow jersey off Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on Stage 11 at the Tour de France in a day for the ages. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:00, an hour ago