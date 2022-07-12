Magnus Cort (EF Education–EasyPost) snatched Stage 10 victory by a hair's breadth at the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) had to sprint to stop breakaway act Lennard Kamna (Bora–Hansgrohe) snatching yellow.

Cort, who lit up the Danish Grand Depart in the polka dots jersey, denied Nick Schultz (BikeExchange–Jayco) in a thrilling finish.

With a huge gap between the break and the peloton, Kamna – who started the day 8’43” adrift of Pogacar – moved into virtual yellow on the final climb. However, the German ran out of steam, with a late burst from Pogacar ensuring he would keep yellow heading into Wednesday.

More to follow.

