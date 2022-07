Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘My mind is exploding!’ – Tearful Yves Lampaert on shock time trial win on Stage 1

A day that was meant to be all about Filippo Ganna instead became all about Yves Lampaert. The Belgian produced a stunning and unexpected run to stun the likes of Wout van Aert and Ganna, and seize the first yellow jersey of this year’s race. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:03, 2 hours ago