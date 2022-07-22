The Tour de France has again been targeted by protesters - this time on Stage 19.

The race was brought to a halt after roughly 30km of the 188.3km ride from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.

However, footage of the actual protest was not aired but, the incident was reminiscent of scenes on Stage 10 , with red smoke from flares billowing over the peloton as it was brought to a halt.

“Now then there's a protest on the road,” began Rob Hatch on commentary.

“There is a protest on the road. Here we go. It is not the first time this has happened at this Tour de France.

“Riders are stopping left and right, and, unfortunately for the riders, this is something they've had to account for two or three times in this Tour.

“Now the breakaway is being slowed - they must have got past [the protest] before the peloton.”

A five-man break of Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Mikkel Honore (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), by Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) were called to a halt by Tour director Christian Prudhomme.

The race was back up and running in a matter of moments and Dan Lloyd confirmed on commentary that the time gap ahead of the interruption would be reinstated.

“The breakaway must have got through it,” added Lloyd.

“They are now being stopped and they will be given exactly the same time gap that they had once the main peloton has managed to get through.”

Lloyd added that a few of the riders may have been thankful for the break.

“But you can see a lot of riders taking the opportunity to stop at the side of the road which many of them will be quite thankful for because there were those nerves still in the peloton with the potential crosswinds on today's stage.”

