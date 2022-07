Cycling

Tour de France 2022 – Should Tadej Pogacar and UAE give away the yellow jersey?

Did UAE Team Emirates get it wrong on Stage 9 at the Tour de France? Tadej Pogacar's team were again reluctant to let others set the pace as they dutifully chased the break.

00:03:53, an hour ago