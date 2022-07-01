Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 1 highlights: Yves Lampaert thrives in rain to deny Wout van Aert and Filippo Ganna

A day that was meant to be all about Filippo Ganna instead became all about Yves Lampaert. The Belgian produced a stunning and unexpected run to stun the likes of Wout van Aert and Ganna, and seize the first yellow jersey of this year’s race. Tadej Pogacar took third to set out his stall for his three-peat bid, while Geraint Thomas forgot to take off his gilet as he finished 17th.

00:03:08, 2 hours ago