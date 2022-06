Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 1 profile and route map: Copenhagen – Copenhagen

This pan-flat opening time trial doesn’t rise higher than 15 metres above sea level although it has no fewer than 23 tight turns packed into just over 13km of riding in the centre of the Danish capital. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:26, 2 hours ago