Stage 10 at the Tour de France was halted after protestors let off flares and attempted to block the road.

TV pictures showed activists lining the road as leader Alberto Bettiol (EF Education–EasyPost) was forced to take evasive action.

Ad

The protesters were sat on the road, some chained together, and engulfed in pink smoke.

Tour de France 'We have to take risks' - Cummings demands bravery in quest for Tour glory AN HOUR AGO

The race was neutralised so the offenders could be cleared, with the race set to resume with the pre-incident gaps intact.

Environmental activists Derniere Renovation have claimed responsibility for the protests.

More to follow.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France ‘Could change race entirely’ – Wiggins fears for Pogacar amid Covid crisis 2 HOURS AGO