Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 10 profile and route map: Morzine – Megeve

None of these climbs warrant a change of bib shorts but it will be a stunning day for the viewers, especially with the aerial helicopter shots as the race drops down towards Lake Geneva. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:55, 2 hours ago