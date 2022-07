Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 11 highlights: Jonas Vingegaard stars in all-time classic as Tadej Pogacar wilts

What a day at the Tour de France! Jonas Vingegaard is the new yellow jersey while Tadej Pogacar’s three-peat hopes are now hanging by a thread after he was ruthlessly exposed at altitude. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:05:08, 34 minutes ago