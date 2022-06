Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 11 profile and route map: Albertville – Col du Granon

Finally, the first proper Alpine test. The picture-postcard Lacets de Montvernier provide the canapés and the Col du Telegraph the starter ahead of a main course that really packs a punch: dual hors categorie ascents of the Col du Galibier and the Col du Granon. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:00, 2 hours ago