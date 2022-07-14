Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 12 highlights: Tom Pidcock soars, Chris Froome stars, Jonas Vingegaard fends off Tadej Pogacar

Britain's Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) become the youngest winner in history on Alpe d'Huez after lighting up Stage 12 at the Tour de France, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) snuffing out an attack from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to keep yellow.

00:04:04, an hour ago