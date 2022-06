Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 12 profile and route map: Briancon – Alpe d’Huez

The organisers ramp up the difficulty level with a queen stage that features three consecutive HC tests as the race heads for a summit finish on Alpe d’Huez for the first time since Geraint Thomas won in yellow back in 2018. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:09, 2 hours ago