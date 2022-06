Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 13 profile and route map: Le Bourg d’Oisans – Saint-Etienne

Three lower-category climbs, numerous lumps and bumps, plus some long plateaus and downhill sections pepper the menu as the Tour bids farewell to the Alps and enters the sweltering Massif Central. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:01, an hour ago