Tour de France 2022 Stage 14 profile and route map: Saint-Etienne – Mende

A breakaway-friendly day over the peaks of the Massif Central features four Cat. 3 tests ahead of the final Cat. 2 rise towards the airfield at Mende.

00:01:02, an hour ago