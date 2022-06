Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 15 profile and route map: Rodez – Carcassonne

There are enough undulations during this long and potentially scorching day to give the breakaway a fighting chance but the odds will be in favour of the teams of the sprinters to bring things back together before the finale in Carcassonne. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:03, an hour ago