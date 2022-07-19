Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 16 highlights: Jonas Vingegaard fends off Tadej Pogacar attacks, Hugo Houle wins

Tadej Pogacar failed to unseat Jonas Vingegaard despite a flurry of furious attacks, with the Slovenian two-time champion hoping his efforts will spark cracks later in the Pyrenees. Pogacar needs a big swing in the final two days in the mountains to make it a threepeat – or at least get close enough that he has a shot going into the decisive time trial on Saturday.

00:03:27, an hour ago