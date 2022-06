Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 16 profile and route map: Carcassonne – Foix

After the third rest day, the final phase of the Tour gets underway with a swelter-slog through the foothills of the Pyrenees to the fortified town of Foix. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

