Tour de France 2022 Stage 17 profile and route map: Saint Gaudens – Peyragudes

The first of back-to-back summit finishes in the Pyrenees is this achingly beautiful and brutally arduous ring-of-fire to Peyragues via the Col d'Arpin, Hourquette d'Ancizan and Col de Val Louron-Azet.

00:00:59, an hour ago