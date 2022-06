Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 18 profile and route map: Lourdes – Hautacam

Another short-but-sharp day in the Pyrenees includes the mythical Col d’Aubisque in combination with the Col de Spandelles for the very first time in Tour history. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:03, an hour ago