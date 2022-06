Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 19 profile and route map: Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors

An extra sprint two days from Paris will give the sprinters an obvious incentive to get through the Pyrenees. It's only fair given the relative paucity of scope for bunch gallops in the preceding two-and-a-half weeks.

00:00:59, an hour ago