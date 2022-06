Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 2 profile and route map: Roskilde – Nyborg

Three early Cat. 4 climbs will give a polka-dot prize as an added incentive to the breakaway but the real action will come towards the end on the 18km long Great Belt crossing of the Kattegat Sea ahead of the finish. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:26, 2 hours ago