Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 3 highlights: Dylan Groenewegen claims biggest win since crash with Fabio Jakobsen

After almost three years in the WorldTour wilderness, Dylan Groenewegen was back on top as a less-than-likely winner of Stage 3. Groenewegen beat Wout van Aert by a hair's breadth, the Belgian rider finished second for the third straight stage at the 2022 Tour. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:03:10, 4 hours ago