Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 3 profile and route map: Vejle – Sonderborg

Playing out near the coast of the Jutland peninsula this stage shouldn’t be as windy as the previous test and so we can expect a regular bunch finish. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:07, 2 hours ago