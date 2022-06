Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 4 profile and route map: Dunkirk – Calais

Coming very close to the Belgian border, the first stage on French soil starts and finishes beside the sea but includes six Cat. 4 climbs along the way which won't make it plain sailing for the sprinters.

