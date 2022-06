Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 profile and route map: Lille – Arenberg

Eleven sections of cobbles for a total of around 20km of pavé will give this stage something of a mini Paris-Roubaix feel. The last time cobbles featured on the Tour saw Germany's John Degenkolb take the spoils in Roubaix back in 2018 after a sensational day of action.

00:00:48, 2 hours ago