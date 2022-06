Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 6 profile and route map: Binche – Longwy

The longest stage of the race is an undulating trek through the Ardennes culminating with a punchy uphill finish in the most Welsh-sounding town in France. The Mur de Pulventeux (800m at 12.3% just 6km from the finish) should shred the peloton ahead of a reduced uphill sprint on the Cote des Religieuses. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:01, 2 hours ago