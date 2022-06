Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 7 profile and route map: Tomblaine – La Planche des Belles Filles

For the sixth time in 11 years a stage of the Tour will finish atop the Vosges climb where Tadej Pogacar secured the yellow jersey on the penultimate day in 2020 after terrorising compatriot Primoz Roglic on the deciding time trial.

00:00:54, 2 hours ago