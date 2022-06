Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 8 profile and route map: Dole – Lausanne

After leaving the Jura via the Cote des Rousses the race enters Switzerland ahead of a gentle climb and a fast downhill ride towards Lausannes. Here in the so-called Olympic capital the riders face an uphill finish that shouldn’t pose too many problems: a 4.8km climb at a forgiving 4.6%. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:54, 2 hours ago