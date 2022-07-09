Cycling

Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogacar among those caught up in big crash at start of Stage 8

Tadej Pogacar was served a reminder of the unforgiving nature of the Tour de France after he was caught up in a big crash on Saturday. Fortunately for the Slovenian, he was able to quick resume riding but he will be acutely aware that a third yellow jersey is far from guaranteed. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:49, an hour ago