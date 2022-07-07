The 109th edition of the Tour has not even reached the mountains and defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) already has the yellow jersey on his back. On the race’s longest – and fastest – day, the Slovenian superstar zipped clear of his rivals to win the uphill sprint at Longwy as Belgium Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) conceded the yellow jersey in style.

Belgium’s Van Aert put in an attacking tour de force during the 220km stage from Binche, closing down all the early moves before getting into the day’s three-man breakaway and extending his grip on the green jersey points classification.

The man in yellow was the last man standing from the breakaway after Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) were both jettisoned in the lumpy ride towards the finish. Van Aert eventually succumbed to the inevitable, the plucky Stage 4 winner caught and spat out on the last of three categorised climbs with just over 10km remaining.

Pogacar’s UAE squad then came to the fore ahead of the finish. And once Frenchman Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) was called to heel after a gutsy solo attempt on the final rise to the line, Pogacar responded to an early move from compatriot Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) to open up an commanding lead on the home straight.

The double champion had time to sit up and savour the moment as he coasted to the seventh Tour stage win of his career, with Australia’s Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) settling for second place – the same result when the Tour last came to Longwy five years ago.

Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Briton Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Colombia’s Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) completed the top five with Jumbo-Visma duo Jonas Vingegaard and Roglic also finishing in the main leading group.

Ten bonus seconds over the finish sees Pogacar move four seconds clear of the American Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) after overnight leader Van Aert came in over seven minutes down after his latest attempt at tearing up the rule book and pulling off the seemingly impossible.

On the eve of the race’s first mountaintop finish at La Super Planche des Belles Filles, 23-year-old Pogacar leads last year’s runner-up Vingegaard by 31 seconds, with Ineos Grenadiers’ trio of British riders – Adam Yates, Pidcock and Geraint Thomas – in fourth, fifth and sixth at 39, 40 and 46 seconds respectively.

An encouragingly strong finish from Roglic one day after he dislocated his shoulder in a fall during the cobblestone stage to Arenberg saw the 32-year-old rise 16 places to 28th in the general classification. But his deficit of 2’27” means the Criterium du Dauphine winner still has it all to do as the Tour enters the start of its mountainous next chapter.

More to follow...

