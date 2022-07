Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘The first ever true capitulation of Tadej Pogacar’ – Matt Stephens

Tadej Pogacar leaked over three minutes to Jonas Vingegaard on Stage 11 at the Tour de France as the yellow jersey changed hands after a dramatic day in the Alps. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:43, 32 minutes ago