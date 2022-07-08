Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘The mountain goats will appear!’ – Big day expected on Stage 7

For the sixth time in 11 years a stage of the Tour will finish atop the Vosges climb where Tadej Pogacar secured the yellow jersey on the penultimate day in 2020 after terrorising compatriot Primoz Roglic on the deciding time trial. Two Cat. 3 climbs and a couple of uncategorised hills precede the first summit finish of the race which includes the additional unpaved double-digit ramp.

00:01:59, an hour ago