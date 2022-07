Cycling

Tour de France 2022: ‘Very clever’ Jumbo-Visma blocked Tadej Pogacar from losing yellow jersey - Adam Blythe

Adam Blythe believes UAE Team Emirates were happy to cede control of the yellow jersey but said some sneaky tactics from Jumbo-Visma on the final climb blocked them from doing so. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:28, 37 minutes ago