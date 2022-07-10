Cycling

Tour de France 2022: 'Very, very special!' - Memorable win for Bob Jungels after solo charge

A fine solo break from Bob Jungels saw him become the first rider from Luxembourg to win a stage at the Tour de France since Andy Schleck in 2011. At one stage, it looked as though Thibaut Pinot might soar back as the French fans roared him on, but the Groupama–FDJ faded and eventually finished fourth. Tadej Pogacar looked typically lively in the closing stages to assert himself on his GC rivals.

00:02:12, 20 minutes ago