Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) has been described as "a freak of nature" by Robbie McEwen after the Belgian superstar collected a second stage win at the 2022 Tour de France.

Ad

Belgium’s Van Aert clung on in a select lead group on the final 4.5km climb to the finish before timing his sprint to perfection to come round Australia’s Matthews and the Slovenian race leader.

Tour de France Opinion: Pogacar and Van Aert in a league of their own as Alps loom AN HOUR AGO

Two-time defending champion Pogacar strengthened his grip on the yellow jersey as the four bonus seconds he took on the line extended his advantage in the general classification to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 1'14".

However, it was Belgian superstar Van Aert who produced a statement performance in Lausanne.

Chennaoui hosting the post-race Breakaway called Van Aert "a beast", with McEwen, Blythe and Lloyd all wowed by his latest show of power.

"He is a beast," said McEwen. "He's a freak of nature, a phenomenon."

Blythe said Van Aert just had too much power for the rest of the field as he added Stage 8 to his Stage 4 success earlier in the Tour.

"It was like a track sprint," he said. "A slow speed but you can just see how much more power he has than anyone else. Everyone was sort of holding on to what they had, but you can see how much fresher [Van Aert] is than anyone else. What he's doing is just incredible."

Lloyd joked that The Breakaway team had little to analyse of Stage 8 due to Van Aert's sheer dominance.

"He has been incredible," said Lloyd. "Our job is to explain what happened, the answer: Wout van Aert."

The Tour continues on Sunday with a scenic day in the Swiss Alps – the 193km Stage 9 which starts in Aigle and tackles two Cat.1 climbs before returning to French soil ahead of another punchy uphill finish at Chatel Les Portes du Soleil.

Highlights: Belgian superstar Van Aert powers to second win of 2022 Tour

---

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France ‘It’s his own fault’ – Pinot to blame after being taken out by soigneur, says Blythe AN HOUR AGO