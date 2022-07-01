At the end of a week dominated by headlines surrounding the controversial non-selection of Mark Cavendish, the Belgian Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team made the news for all the right reasons with an emphatic victory for Yves Lampaert in the Tour’s opening stage in Copenhagen.

Thirty-one-year-old Lampaert, who recently came second to teammate Remco Evenepoel in the Belgian national championships time trial, covered a highly technical course in an average speed of 51.8kmh to dislodge compatriot Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) from the hotseat by a whopping five seconds.

Lampaert’s time of 15’17” remained untouchable as the Belgian topped an illustrious top five featuring Van Aert, the two-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and superstar Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

“My mind is exploding – I can’t believe it,” a tearful Lampaert said in an emotional post-race interview. “Top ten would have been my expectation but to win is unbelievable. I know I’m in good condition but to win the first stage of the Tour de France, the prologue, is something I never dreamed of. To beat Van Aert, Van der Poel, Ganna… It’s unbelievable for me.”

Two weeks after being kicked off the Baloise Belgium Tour for barging, Lampaert’s colourful run continued in the most northerly grand depart in Tour history – but this time he didn’t see red, but yellow as he secured the first maillot jaune of the 109th edition of the race.

Van Aert had earlier emerged fastest from a stellar trio that set off one after the other, the Belgian instantly moving ahead of powerhouse Ganna after the Italian debutant had edged ahead of early leader Van der Poel of the Nertherlands.

Ganna had yet to make it to the leader’s enclosure by the time Van Aert came home five seconds faster to set a benchmark time nobody expected to be bettered. Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, came close – the Slovenian coming within two seconds of Van Aert to lay down a marker to his general classification rivals.

The most prominent of those two rivals – Van Aert’s teammates Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard – both put in solid time trials in the testing conditions to finish inside the top 10. Denmark’s Vingegaard delighted the home crowds as he took seventh place, 15 seconds down on Lampaert, and level with another Dane, Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo.

Roglic, meanwhile, took eighth place, one seconds slower than his co-leader Vingegaard and nine seconds behind his compatriot Pogacar, who famously wrested the yellow jersey from his back on the penultimate day of the 2020 Tour.

Adam Yates set the best time for the British contingent, the 29-year-old shrugging off a recent bout of Covid to come home 23 seconds down – one second faster than teammate Tom Pidcock and two seconds faster than another Ineos Grenadier rider, the Welshman Geraint Thomas.

But the day belonged to Lampaert, who pulled a rabbit out of the bag to trounce compatriot Van Aert and all the favourites to take the secure the first yellow jersey ahead of two largely flat but potentially windy road stages in Denmark – just the kind of conditions favoured by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team.

