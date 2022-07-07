EF Education-Easypost team boss Jonathan Vaughters admits Alberto Bettiol knows he “screwed up” on Stage 5 of the Tour de France after defying team orders

During a chaotic stage on the cobbles , Bettiol inexplicably helped UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar after hitting the front of the chasing group.

Ad

Bettiol had two team-mates, Magnus Cort and Neilson Powless, ahead of him in the breakaway, with the latter in with a shot of the claiming yellow jersey by the end of the day's racing.

Tour de France 'Horrendous' - McEwen lambasts Bettiol's pulling for Pogacar 13 HOURS AGO

However, Bettiol’s decision ultimately scuppered Powless’ chances, and with veteran Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) going on to win the stage , Vaughters tweeted it would make for an “interesting debrief” before telling Eurosport on Thursday morning that Bettiol acknowledges he was in the wrong.

“We had a long chat about it afterwards. Berto is coming back from a pretty long illness, he hasn’t felt great in races for a while, and yesterday he really felt like his old self, had goods leg and just got a little stupid in some heated moments,” said Vaughters.

“The first sector he was trying to keep [Stefan] Bissegger in position which was actually part of our plan. Whatever it was, the sixth to go sector, that was just blatantly a mistake on his part, which he owns.

“He was like, ‘I shouldn’t have done that, it was stupid, I thought I could just go across by myself to the break’.

“Obviously that wasn’t the case. He was just like, ‘honestly I haven’t been at the front of very many races in the last couple years, and I screwed up’.”

Eurosport's 'Breakaway' team were at a loss when looking to explain Bettiol’s manoeuvre.

"I think there will be some harsh words spoken in that team - and there should be. It was horrendous,” Eurosport's Robbie McEwen said.

"You've got Magnus Cort and Neilson Powless in the breakaway with a healthy lead - Powless is leader on the road.

"And then his team-mate [Bettiol] back in the bunch starts drilling it across the cobbled sections with Pogacar in his wheel.

Tour de France Stage 5 highlights - Clarke takes win on crazy day on the cobbles

"Someone's going to have to ask him why. You can only assume that he's possibly going to UAE [Pogacar's team] next year. Any other reason you'd do that is beyond me."

Adam Blythe added: "He [Bettiol] went on the front twice and drilled it. I don't want to dig him out but I am digging him out.

"You can't even say it was positioning going into the cobbles because he had no team-mates with him. Powless might've been in yellow if it wasn't for his own team-mate bringing him [Pogacar] back."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Tour de France and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Tour de France 'Horrendous' - Breakaway team discuss Bettiol tactic and EF tensions 17 HOURS AGO