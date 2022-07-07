Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) is out of the Tour de France after suffering a broken neck when colliding with a supporter Stage 5.

The Italian rider crashed at high speed when a fan appeared to be filming footage and leaned forwards to capture the race on the cobbles in Sector 3.

TotalEnergies, who also saw Peter Sagan and Anthony Turgis crash but finish in a chaotic race on Wednesday, confirmed Oss had been taken to hospital for further examinations.

Those tests revealed Oss has a “fracture of a cervical vertebra”, which is a bone in his neck.

TotalEnergies said the injury requires “immobilisation” for a few weeks, forcing Oss to abandon the Tour.

“The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel,” TotalEnergies said on Twitter.

Wiggins questions the cobbles

“So I was thinking today Matt, we have Paris-Roubaix and for obvious reasons people choose that. We have cobbled specialists for that,” Wiggins said after the stage on his Eurosport podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show.

“You kind of have to think after the start we had and with the potential damage that could have been caused on the bridge, we had a rainy prologue, we’ve got our first summit finish on Friday in this race…

'Carnage!' Bradley Wiggins on Stage 5 of the Tour de France

“As much of a spectacle as the cobbled stages are to the viewers and to us we see the carnage it causes and we see the damage it does to people who prepare for this race all year long.

“And I ask the question: is it a necessity to have one stage like this in the first week with everything else that we have that is so specific and so much for a specialist that, I mean yes we could argue that Tadej [Pogacar] comes through it and the best all-around riders come through it but there is a lot of luck involved isn’t there?”

