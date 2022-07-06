A chaotic Stage 5 of the Tour de France proved to be something of a nightmare day for Team Jumbo-Visma.

As Stefan Kung (Groupama–FDJ) led the pack through a roundabout, the Swiss rider clipped the corner of the bale, dragging it slightly into the path of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal).

The Australian hit the deck and seemed to take Roglic with him.

Although the Slovenian was able to get back on his bike, it meant Jumbo's leaders were left chasing to catch up with the pack.

“Oh huge crash there," said Carlton Kirby on Eurosport's commentary. "We said it was nervous times, look at the hay bale here, oh just caught it and there is a consequence behind.

"Bang! That’s hard. Not what we want, my goodness. Caleb Ewan that was, Caleb Ewan on the deck. Loose bale, you can’t count for anything here."

Co-commentator Sean Kelly added: “Stefan Kung just hooked the bale with his pedal and it went spinning out into the road.”

Roglic reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder in the fall.

The incident came just moments after another incident involving Jumbo's Jonas Vingegaard who had a mechanical issue on 37km, needing to swap his bike.

However, the first swap proved fruitless as the bike he procured from a teammate proved to be too tall, leaving him waiting for another option in the team yellow.

"Unfamiliar bike, not comfortable with it," said Kirby. "Just riding on, waiting for his car to come back to him. This is a nightmare!"

"He can't even reach the saddle" added Robbie McEwan. "Looks like he's on his big brother's bike."

Vingegaard was eventually able to get the bike of Steven Kruijswijk to continue the race.

"How many bike exchanges did he make? He finally gets one that suits him," said Kirby.

"That is a panic sitiuation", added Kelly.

The Stage was ultimately won by Simon Clarke (Israel–Premier Tech) but Van Aert retains the yellow jersey with a 13 second lead.

