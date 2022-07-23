It's a double helping of the Champs-Elysees on Sunday as the inaugural Tour de France Femmes gets underway shortly before the men's race finishes on the iconic cobbled strip.

It’s an interesting twist to start the race where the men end, with a sprint finish the most likely outcome unless the weather intervenes.

That being said, could anyone outfox the pack and go for an audacious breakaway? That’s what happened here in 2015 when the treacherous wet conditions allowed Anna van der Bergen to go for a lone break and hold off the closing pack across the line.

Will Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) add another win to her untouchable palmarès? Or will Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) or Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) have a say?

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

Tour de France Femmes 2022: The route for inaugural eight-stage extravaganza

WHEN IS STAGE 1?

Tune in from 12:00-15:00 BST on Sunday July 24 to watch Stage 1of the Tour de France Femmes. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

You can also watch the team presentation live from 10:30-12:15 BST on discovery+.

STAGE 1 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 1 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

- - -

