Cycling

Tour de France Femmes: Dramatic crash in peloton sees swarm of riders wiped out on Stage 5

An enormous crash wiped out almost half the peloton on Stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes, with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) leaving the race in an ambulance. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:21, 18 minutes ago