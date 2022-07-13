Geraint Thomas and Ineos Grenadiers must end their cautious approach if they hope to break Tadej Pogacar in this year's Tour de France, believes Andy Schleck.

Pogacar has once again dominated the race so far this edition, looking at home on the cobbles, the flat and in the mountains.

But there are slithers of hope in the form of Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates outfit being hit by Covid-19 , and two brutal Alpine stages ahead, which could leave the Slovenian exposed.

2010 Tour winner Schleck hopes these days see Pogacar's rivals launch into attacks, rather than the 'wait and see' approach that has prevailed to date.

Ahead of Stage 11's hike up to Serre-Chevalier, Schleck said: "Look at this Tour: what will happen if they [Pogacar's rivals] continue like this?

"Tadej will win. It takes guts, courage. Maybe they will lose the Tour, but you have to try.

"Geraint Thomas, for example, is third overall. But third overall, what does that mean for him? He has already won the Tour.

"The riders wait too much. All they think about is the next day and then all of a sudden, we see the Eiffel Tower, we're in Paris, and it's over."

Ineos sporting director Steve Cummings admitted that his team will need to gamble at some stage if they are to target the yellow jersey.

He said: "At some point, if we want to win, we will have to take risks and we are in this state of mind.

"The plan remains the same as always: to use our collective strength intelligently."

Schleck reckons alliances between teams could hold the key to Pogacar being undone.

The Belgian said: "I see two or three teams that can change the classification but they have to be smart.

"You have to be ready for alliances, with Jumbo-Visma not just sitting in behind Ineos and vice versa.

"For me, Jumbo have the key with Wout van Aert. He's the strongest in the peloton. He can change the standings.

"But you have to use him intelligently as a team-mate.

"He goes off every day in the breakaways - I hope he will calm down a bit.

"[Primoz] Roglic won Paris-Nice thanks to him."

